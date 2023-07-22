Home Cities Vijayawada

SEB busts illegal cockfights and gambling, 74 arrested

74 people were arrested for conducting and participating in gambling and banned rooster-fights in Gannavaram on Friday night.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation carried out by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Gannavaram police, as many as 74 people were arrested for conducting and participating in gambling and banned rooster-fights in Gannavaram on Friday night.

According to the police, on a tip-off from reliable sources that a few persons were organising gambling and rooster-fights at mango orchid in Surampalli village and people from various places are participating in it, SEB officials reached the spot and took as many as 74 people into their custody. From them, police seized Rs 11 lakh cash and eight cars.“A case has been registered against them under relevant sections,” said the inspector Kanaka Rao.

