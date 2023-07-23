10-year-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by cousin, two others for over 4 months in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru rural police arrested three people, including a minor boy, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl for over four months, here on Saturday. Shockingly, one of the three accused happened to be the victim’s cousin.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s parents, Eluru rural DSP Srinivasulu registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and took the accused into custody. According to police, the minor girl, who hailed from a village in Nandivada mandal of the erstwhile Krishna district, was pursuing her education by residing in a government residential hostel in Eluru. Nineteen-year-old Rambabu, a relative of the victim, was allegedly taking care of her as the latter was staying away from her parents.

Taking advantage of the situation, Rambabu took the 10-year-old to his rented house four months ago. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her with dire consequences. When the heinous crime came to the notice of Shaik Khadar (45), a friend of Rambabu’s room owner, he blackmailed the 19-year-old and the girl, and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim several times. Later, the house owner’s minor son allegedly sexually assaulted her as well.

“All the three accused sexually assaulted the girl for more than four months. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and they have been arrested from various places,” said DSP Srinivasulu.

