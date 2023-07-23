Special programmes to create awareness on brain health in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Brain Day is observed every year on July 22 to raise awareness about Neurological disorders. The theme proposed by the World Federation of Neurology and adopted by the Indian Academy of Neurology for the year 2023 is 'Brain Health and Disability—Leave no One Behind'. On the eve of World Brain Day, the AP Neuroscientists Association, Guntur are organising many programmes on brain health at hospitals and public and educational institutions. President of APNSA Dr P Vijaya explained that brain-related disorders are common and can affect anyone at any age and are the leading cause of disability and second leading cause of death. "According to WHO, there are more than 100 crore people living with neurological related disability across the world. The incidence of common brain diseases are brain stroke (42.2%), migraine (16.3%), dementia (10.4%), meningitis (7.9%) and epilepsy (4.9%)," Dr Vijaya stated in a release here on Friday.