Woman chops off husband’s private parts in Vijayawada

According to Nandigama police inspector Haneesh, the victim Anand married Varamma five years ago after divorcing his first wife.

Published: 23rd July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman chopped off the private parts of her husband after she found him watching reels of his ex-wife on Instagram.

The incident took place in Muppalla village under Chandarlpadu Mandal on Friday night when the victim Kota Anand Babu and his second wife Varamma entered into a heated argument after he was found watching Instagram reels of his first wife.

According to Nandigama police inspector Haneesh, the victim Anand married Varamma five years ago after divorcing his first wife. Varamma often used to object to Anand Babu for following his first wife on Instagram and watching her reels every day. On the day of the incident, the duo got into a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Varamma chopped off his private parts with a sharp object.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case and the victim was admitted to Vijayawada GGH.

