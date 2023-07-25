Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay appointment of Sudharshan as DPO

The court issued notices to principal secretary (home), High Court Registrar General and Sudharshan in individual capacity, directing them to file counters with full details.

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to issue an interim stay order on the appointment of Jalla Sudharshan Reddy as director of prosecutions (DPO).

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, heard the petition filed by additional director (prosecutions) B Ramakoteswara Rao, contesting the appointment of Sudharashan Reddy, stating that he, too, was qualified. The bench said issuing a stay without hearing Sudharshan’s version was not possible at this juncture.  

The court issued notices to the principal secretary (home), High Court Registrar General and Sudharshan in an individual capacity, directing them to file counters with full details. The matter was posted on August 21. Stating that a politician cannot be made DPO, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the HC’s administrative approval for the appointment of Sudharshan Reddy as DPO was illegal. 

Advocate general S Sriram maintained that Sudharshan’s appointment was as per the rules. He said the government had clarified all the issues raised by the HC before appointing Sudharshan as the new DPO. He urged the court not to issue any interim stay order.

