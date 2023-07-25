AP govt official held for misappropriating Rs 7 crore funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police unearthed a huge scam to the tune of Rs 7 crores pertaining to the funds and deposits of Central GST employee cooperative credit society following a complaint lodged by the society members against one of the employees accusing him of cheating and misappropriation of deposits for his personal gains.

The accused was identified as J Chakravarthi, working as inspector rank in the central GST department and has been serving as secretary for the cooperative society for over 10 years.

According to Suryaraopet inspector Venkateswarlu, the accused joined the Central GST (excise) department and rose to inspector rank. After the formation of the Central GST employee cooperative credit society, he was appointed as secretary of the society, which helps the employees, who are members of the society, in disbursing loans from the monthly savings and deposits from the members. The society holds a membership of more than 200 employees and every employee will contribute monthly savings ranging from `10,000 to `50,000 for their future needs.

“The society representatives found that Chakravarthi misappropriated funds of the society and used them for his personal purpose. He was found to have purchased properties in Mangalagiri with the society’s amount. The total amount of money swindled is estimated to be around `7 crore,” said the inspector.

However, the irregularities came to notice only after a few employees of the department complained to the president and other members of the society about the delay in disbursing the sanctioned loans. “In the internal enquiry constituted by the society, it was revealed that Chakravarthi colluded with few others and committed financial fraud. The society attached the properties of the accused for the recovery process and filed a complaint with police for initiating criminal action against him,” the inspector added.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Chakravarthi and others, and the accused were produced in court. During the course of the investigation, the police found that Chakravarthi had purchased flats and several other properties in Mangalagiri. Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said a deeper probe was ordered to ascertain the financial scam and to freeze the assets of the accused.

