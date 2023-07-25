Ensure hospital deliveries take place at PHCs and CHCs: AP CS tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials of the health, medical and family welfare department to ensure all hospital deliveries in the State should take place in the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) and only high-risk cases should be referred to the district hospitals.

He held a review with the officials at his camp office in Vijayawada on Monday. In this regard, Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to set targets for the doctors, ANM and Asha workers of the respective hospitals and monitor them continuously.

Speaking on the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, Jawahar Reddy made it clear that there are 3,257 different procedures in the scheme and steps should be taken to limit all the simple procedures to government hospitals. He also emphasised that there should be an increase in Aarogyasri pre-authorisations in government hospitals so that medical services are provided in more cases.

Making it clear that no single case related to Aarogyasri will be rejected at the pre-authorisation level, he ordered the HoDs of DME and EP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad to take full responsibility.

Reviewing the implementation of the Family Physician concept, the CS instructed the officers to take measures to reduce water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the villages.

He also instructed the officials to promote drinking warm water during the rainy season and to utilise toilets to curb seasonal diseases. Officials were also instructed to focus on reducing the number of maternal and child deaths and vaccinating people. Earlier in the day, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu explained to the Chief Secretary about the implementation of programmes by the department.

