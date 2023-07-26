Monsoon mayhem leaves Vijayawada in deluge, traffic hit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuous downpour in NTR district, especially in Vijayawada city which received 4 cm rainfall, on Tuesday affected normal life as several low-lying areas were submerged in ankle-deep water. In several parts of the city, overflowing drains disrupted traffic.The district recorded an average rainfall of 53 mm as it logged moderate to heavy rain for the past 48 hours under the influence of a gradually strengthening low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Vatsavai mandal in the district received the highest rainfall of 49.4 mm, while G Konduru mandal recorded the lowest rainfall of 11.6 mm. Three mandals in Vijayawada logged a total of 562 mm rainfall and an average of 28.10 mm from 8.30 am to 6.00 pm on Tuesday.

In the western region of NTR district, streams and bends were overflowing with the gushing rainwater. Water in several streams, including Katleru, Edulla, Padamati, Kurpurpu, Vipla and Konda, in the upper part of the River Krishna reached dangerous levels. At Vinagadapa in Gampalagudem mandal, the Katleru stream was flowing over the bridge. Floodwater of Edulla Brook inundated the bridge on Tiruvuru-Akkapalem road. Subsequently, traffic on both the routes were suspended.

As the flow of water increased, patrolling was intensified in the catchment areas of the river.Meanwhile, Prakasam Barrage received surplus water at the rate of 10,360 cusecs and the same was released at 6.00 pm.Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued a warning stating that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue in the district for another three days.

Speaking to TNIE, River Conservator and Executive Engineer for Krishna Central Division, Krishna Rao explained, “Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has resulted in the increasing inflows to the Prakasam Barrage. The surplus discharge of water from the barrage will reach up to 50,000 cusecs or even more as per the realisation on the early hours of Tuesday. Hence,officials concerned are requested to alert people living downstream of the Prakasam Barrage.”

