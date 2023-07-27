Burglars brutally murder doctor in Vijayawada, decamp with Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old woman paediatrician was brutally murdered by suspected burglars at her residence in Javvarupet under Machilipatnam’s Inaguduru police station limits on Tuesday night. The issue came to light on Wednesday when the deceased Dr Macharla Radha’s husband Macharla Loknath Umamaheswara Rao lodged a complaint with police alleging that she was found killed by slitting her throat and found in a pool of blood when he visited the house around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, Krishna district in-charge superintendent of police Ravi Prakash and deputy superintendent of police Madhava Reddy rushed to the scene of the offence and told the media that unidentified miscreants, suspected to be burglars, murdered Radha at her residence while her husband Loknath was attending patients in the hospital.

Both Radha and her husband Loknath were running a pediatric hospital in the town for more than two decades and residing on the first floor of the hospital building. When Radha left home at around 6 pm in the evening, Loknath was in the hospital till 11 pm. When he tried reaching her over the phone, she was unresponsive and went home only to find her in a pool of blood. Loknath found chilli powder sprinkled on her, slit her throat and decamped with gold ornaments from her, the police informed.

He further said three teams were formed to identify the accused and police team collected clues and sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Unfortunately, the police could not obtain CCTV clippings of the hospital as the CCTV cameras were not it functioning for the past six months. “The stolen property is worth around Rs 5 lakh and investigation is on to identify the accused using other CCTV cameras,” he said.

