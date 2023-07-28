23k out of 26k missing women traced in AP: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the allegations levelled by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country reporting the highest number of women missing cases, DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy clarified that more than 23,000 out of 26,000 missing women in the past four years were traced and reunited with their families.

Addressing the media in Kadapa on Thursday, he clarified that around 26,000 missing cases were reported from 2019 to 2022 and 23,400 were traced. “The claims of 30,000 people missing in AP are baseless and one should look at the statistics before making such statements and accusations,” the DGP said.

Married women and girls are leaving their homes due to various reasons such as social conflict, disagreement with family members, depression, failing in exams, love affairs and others. In most of the cases, the missing women are traced in less than a month or not more than three months. There are only 2,705 pending cases of women missing in the State, he stated.

The DGPsaid effective steps taken by the police in controlling ganja and other narcotic substances have yielded positive results and most of the ganja being seized during the raids is from neighbouring Odisha.

“The number of cases registered against ganja smugglers has increased by two times. Coordination meetings are held with Odisha officials to prevent ganja smuggling,” he added.

