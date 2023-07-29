Residents pin hope on retaining wall along Krishna river in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of a protective retaining wall on the surrounding areas of Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada has brought newfound hope and relief to thousands of residents who have been troubled by annual floods caused by the Krishna River.

The completion of phase-1 and phase-2 of the embankment protection retaining wall, stretching approximately 3.44 km in length, and phase-3 of works are under progress, has significantly reduced the risk of flooding, saving thousands of people from potential disaster.

For decades, the people residing downstream along the Krishna River in Vijayawada have endured the devastating effects of annual floods during the monsoon season. The flooding was exacerbated when the Prakasam barrage gates were lifted, releasing surplus water into the sea, and causing widespread distress among the inhabitants.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Rao, river conservator and executive engineer, Krishna Central Division said that the phase-2 of construction of the retaining wall was completed by July 2022 at a cost of Rs 138 crore and the phase-3 works for 1 km are under progress at an estimated cost of Rs 138 crore. More than one lakh people benefitted from the construction of a flood retaining wall along 3.44 km so far along the river, he added.

He further informed that third phase works would be completed by the end of July next year, and the wall can control 12 lakh cusecs of water outflow. The completion of nearly 90 per cent of the retaining wall has instilled confidence among the locals, who are now free from the usual anxiety associated with the annual floods. The strong and sturdy structure of 8.9-metre height and 3 feet wide has provided reassurance that there will be no more flood-related tensions.

The phase-1 retaining wall works spanning 2.2 km from Kotinagar to Yanamalakuduru, and phase-2 works spanning 1.2 km from Varadhi to Kotinagar were completed, however, the works of phase-3 from Padmavathi Ghat to Varadhi are in progress.

Mandadi Sundar Rao, a local resident, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We were saved from two floods so far after the construction of the retaining wall. We experienced floods before, but now with this strong wall, we won’t have any problems.”Sukka Sinaiah of Ranigaritota, who lived through the devastating floods of 2009 and 2014, said the residents are confident that they don’t have that problem anymore.

