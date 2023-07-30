Andhra police rescue puppies, video goes viral 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police personnel reuniting two stranded puppies after rescuing them during flood relief operation have made people go 'awww..'

The video posted by Andhra Pradesh police on Twitter where three duty police are seen rescuing the puppies has gone viral.

The incident happened in Nandigama mandal of NTR district on July 28 while the district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata was inspecting the flood relief operations by police at Ithavaram village.

#APPolice rescued puppies stranded in flood water: In #NTR(D) due to massive floods loomed the puppies were trapped in a house. Cops realized the distress of mother #dog for her children. They immediately rescued them&safely brought them to their mother&showed humanity.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UdA8KD99XD — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) July 30, 2023

The police personnel who saw a dog in distress, followed it to a house where they found two puppies.

"When the dog took us to a house, we thought someone was trapped in the house. After searching the entire house, we found two pups. They were rescued safely and reunited with their mother," said the police.



Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the Vijayawada city police humane act towards animals.

