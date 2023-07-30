Home Cities Vijayawada

Kidney donation racket busted, two held

Published: 30th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West zone revenue officials and Bhavanipuram police jointly busted another attempt at illegal kidney transplantation during the course of the investigation into an application for obtaining Family Members Certificate (FMC) and No Objection Certificate (NOC) filed a week ago.

Based on a complaint lodged by West zone tahsildar K Lakshmi, Bhavanipuram police inspector Salaam registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and took two persons into their custody on Saturday.

According to West zone assistant commissioner of Police K Hanumantha Rao, a woman from the new Housing Board Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits, had applied for FMC and NOC with the West Zone tahsildar office on July 21, seeking necessary permissions for donating her kidney.

In her letter to the tahsildar, the woman furnished false information that the kidney receiver is her brother and submitted fake identification certificates such as Aadhar card and other details. 

While verifying the application, the revenue officials noticed that the woman has no relationship with the receiver and came to an understanding that she had applied for NOC with the intention to gain the opportunity. Immediately, the tahsildar informed Bhavanipuram police about the application and lodged a complaint on the same. 

“Tahsildar informed police that the accused woman was approached by a mediator to donate a kidney for a patient residing in Ramavarappadu. The mediator allegedly promised the woman of Rs 8 lakh after the surgery,” said the ACP.

