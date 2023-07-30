Take steps to launch 36 projects by December end: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to take necessary measures for laying the foundation stones of 36 projects that entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government during the Global Investors Summit (GIS), by the end of December.

While holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary stated that as many as 107 MoUs with a total investment of RS 3.41 lakh crore to provide employment to 2.38 lakh people, were signed during the Global Investors Summit.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already conducted groundbreaking ceremonies and inaugurations, steps should be taken to launch the works of another 36 projects by the end of December, he added.

He also took stock of the land acquisition, rehabilitation of project-displaced persons and other issues.

On the occasion, Jawahar Reddy also underscored the need for taking measures for the early establishment of projects that were approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

He directed Commissioner of Industries Pravin Kumar to submit a report on the progress of the projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board once a fortnight.

He said to hold a review meeting on the progress of the projects once a month. Joint Director (Industries) Ramalingeswara Raju and other officials were present.

