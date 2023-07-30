Home Cities Vijayawada

Take steps to launch 36 projects by December end: Chief Secretary

KS Jawahar Reddy directed the Commissioner of Industries to submit a report on the progress of the projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board once a fortnight.

Published: 30th July 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to take necessary measures for laying the foundation stones of 36 projects that entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government during the Global Investors Summit (GIS), by the end of December.

While holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary stated that as many as 107 MoUs with a total investment of RS 3.41 lakh crore to provide employment to 2.38 lakh people, were signed during the Global Investors Summit. 

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already conducted groundbreaking ceremonies and inaugurations, steps should be taken to launch the works of another 36 projects by the end of December, he added.

He also took stock of the land acquisition, rehabilitation of project-displaced persons and other issues.
On the occasion, Jawahar Reddy also underscored the need for taking measures for the early establishment of projects that were approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

He directed Commissioner of Industries Pravin Kumar to submit a report on the progress of the projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board once a fortnight.

He said to hold a review meeting on the progress of the projects once a month. Joint Director (Industries) Ramalingeswara Raju and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MoUGlobal Investors Summit State Investment Promotion Boar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp