Focus on ending plastic waste menace: Vijayawada municipal corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city administration’s focus is on sustainable and inclusive approach to end the plastic pollution in the city, said Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) organized in Paris, France during May 25-28, on the theme ‘International Forum to End Plastic Pollution in Cities’.

The aim of this forum is to strengthen the national framework for managing plastic waste in close collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Commissioner of VMC, Ratishtha Mamgain, Commissioner of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation and Smitha R, Secretary, Port Blair were made part of the delegation in the said event to share their best practices in preventing and controlling plastic waste.

Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said, “Proper initiations and steps have already been taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in preventing and controlling the usage of single-use plastic in and around the city by educating and motivating the public.”

At the same time, the remaining delegates expressed their views focusing on a sustainable and inclusive approach to end plastic pollution in their areas.

The delegations in the forum also proposed to establish a National Digital platform to monitor the recycling and reuse rates of plastic waste in cities and States and also to adopt national-level guidelines for plastic waste management. Moreover, topics related to urban development were discussed with a special focus on waste management.

