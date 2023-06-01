Poet Manchiganti Venkateswara Reddy takes out yatra to promote reading habit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manchiganti Venkateswara Reddy, a government teacher and a noted poet started his Bike Yatra from Ongole across the State to raise awareness on reading and writing habits among children to establish street-level libraries in every village as well as town.

He started Maro Grandhalaya Udyamam (Another Library movement) and travelled from village to village at an early age.

Venkateswara Reddy, who started his Bike Yatra on May 19, travelled nearly 1,500 kilometres, reached Vijayawada on Wednesday and met several people with the support of local poets, writers, teacher communities of the city and went to Eluru from here.

On his way to Eluru, he said to TNIE that he interacted with legendary writers, poets and also tribal children.

He said, “The tour is going smoothly and successfully everywhere. Many literary enthusiasts encouraged me to complete another 1,000 kilometers in a week. Me along with literary friends will conduct a major meeting in Vijayawada on the library movement to sensitise the people and involve them in the movement, he said.”

