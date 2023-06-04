VMC commissioner inspects sanitation works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar visited several areas such as Jenda Chettu Centre, Drain Veni and Ganapathi Rao Road in the 53rd division of West Constituency along with the officials on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation works in the city. The civic body chief instructed the zonal commissioners to monitor the sanitation management at the field level every morning. When the local corporator Mahadev Appaji brought the problems faced by the locals to the attention of the commissioner, he said that they will look into them and take appropriate measures.

The public health officers were instructed to inspect the sewerage and remove the wastes obstructing the drains. Meanwhile, the VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the construction works of the Ambedkar bronze statue in the Swaraj Maidan. Later, he inspected the construction works of a granite footpath etc.

