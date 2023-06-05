50-year-old woman killed as car rams into RTC bus in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old woman died on the spot and two others sustained injuries after a car in which they were travelling hit an RTC bus near Gowravaram village of Jaggayyapet mandal on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajini Kumari and reportedly was on her way to Vijayawada after sending off her daughter and son-in-law to Australia. According to the police, the incident happened at around 5 am when the car moving towards Vijayawada reportedly hit a bus, which stopped without any prior indication.

“The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and a case has been registered against the bus driver for his negligence,” said the Jaggayyapet police.

