Eluru Collector rehabilitates abandoned man

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru district Collector has come to the rescue of an elderly man, who was lying on the roadside for a week near Arlamma temple in Kanakadripuram village of Koyyalagudem mandal in the district.

According to the sources, a vendor noticed the old man lying in the hot sun and tried to provide food to him. As the old man was unable to speak Telugu, the vendor informed about the man to a person working in the collectorate and the issue was brought to the notice of the Eluru Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh on May 17. The collector immediately instructed the officials to provide rehabilitation to the old man.

Responding to the directions of the collector, Koyyalagudem Tahsildar P Naga Mani sent her staff and rushed him to the government hospital. Later, the officials tried to shift him to a local old age home after treatment for a few days. However, the old age home allegedly refused to admit him as he was not in a position to help himself. Finally, the collector suggested the officials shift him to an old age home being run by the municipal corporation in Vijayawada.

During his tenure as Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, V Prasanna Venkatesh initiated the set up of an old age shelter and deployed staff to shift the elderly lying on the roadside. Currently, as many as 10 people are taking shelter in an old age home at Rajiv Nagar in Vijayawada.

