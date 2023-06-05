Home Cities Vijayawada

Odisha train crash: Efforts on to trace 12 missing Vijayawada passengers, says NTR Collector

He further claimed that most of the passengers travelling in both Coromandel and Yeshwantpur express were contacted through the special control room.

Published: 05th June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Locals, security personnel and NDRF during the search and rescue operation at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night in Balasore district. (Photo | PTI)

Locals, security personnel and NDRF during the search and rescue operation at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night in Balasore district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao said that efforts are on to trace the missing 12 Vijayawada bound passengers on Sunday.Explaining the working of the control room set up in the collector camp office, Dilli Rao said a dedicated team was constituted to trace the victims of train mishap struck in the Balasore district of Odisha.

He further claimed that most of the passengers travelling in both Coromandel and Yeshwantpur express were contacted through the special control room. He said 12 passengers from Bhubaneswar were received on Saturday night at Vijayawada railway station and made special arrangements for them to reach their destinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTRSenapati Dilli RaoOdisha train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp