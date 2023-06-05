Odisha train crash: Efforts on to trace 12 missing Vijayawada passengers, says NTR Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao said that efforts are on to trace the missing 12 Vijayawada bound passengers on Sunday.Explaining the working of the control room set up in the collector camp office, Dilli Rao said a dedicated team was constituted to trace the victims of train mishap struck in the Balasore district of Odisha.

He further claimed that most of the passengers travelling in both Coromandel and Yeshwantpur express were contacted through the special control room. He said 12 passengers from Bhubaneswar were received on Saturday night at Vijayawada railway station and made special arrangements for them to reach their destinations.

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao said that efforts are on to trace the missing 12 Vijayawada bound passengers on Sunday.Explaining the working of the control room set up in the collector camp office, Dilli Rao said a dedicated team was constituted to trace the victims of train mishap struck in the Balasore district of Odisha. He further claimed that most of the passengers travelling in both Coromandel and Yeshwantpur express were contacted through the special control room. He said 12 passengers from Bhubaneswar were received on Saturday night at Vijayawada railway station and made special arrangements for them to reach their destinations.