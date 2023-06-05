Home Cities Vijayawada

Unable to bear insult, YSRC leader kills self

Published: 05th June 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tensions prevailed in Somavaram village of Chatrai mandal after a ruling party leader died by suicide on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as P Srinu, a YSRCP leader. He was allegedly beaten by the sarpanch of the village and his henchmen on Friday night for questioning his short comings.

The village sarpanch Sobhan Babu recorded a video and it surfaced among the village and party circles.Srinu’s family members alleged that he was insulted in front of village heads.  Unable to bear the insult, he took this extreme step by consuming pesticide. Police registered a case and investigation is on.

