15-year-old girl sends SOS, cops foil child marriage

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru Disha police prevented a 15-year-old minor girl from being married off to her relative in Venkatapuram village of Kamavarapukota mandal in Eluru district on Monday. According to the police, the parents of the victim held talks with the family members and decided to perform marriage with her distant relative.

However, the girl refused and sent a distress call to Disha police through Disha SOS app alleging that her parents are making preparations for the marriage on June 8 in a temple.

Upon receiving information, Disha police alerted Tadikalapudi police, who rushed to the spot in less than 10 minutes and rescued the girl.

“Both the family members of the boy and minor girl were counselled and convinced to perform the girl’s marriage only after completing her studies. The girl completed her intermediate with good marks and expressed her willingness to pursue a degree and other higher studies,” said the Eluru Disha police.

The Disha police further told the public to report to police if they come across any child marriages in their residential areas and villages by dialling 100 or through Disha mobile app.

