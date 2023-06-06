‘842 out of 1,526 pregnant women found anaemic’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) survey, a total of 842 pregnant women in different parts of the State were identified as anaemic in the first week of 2023.

According to the latest statistics the highest number of anaemic pregnant women was recorded in Alluri Seetha Ramaraju district with 492 women followed by 187 in Parvathipuram-Manyam and 163 in Annamayya District.

As of now, there are 3,65,938 pregnant women in the limits of 15,005 village ward secretariats in the state and anaemic tests were performed on 1,526 pregnant women. The statistics also showed that 292 pregnant women received hot cooked meals, 28 received take-home ration kits, and 362 received iron folic acid supplements.

According to the officials, the mild anaemic pregnant women count is 152 in ASR, 134 in Annamayya and 112 in Parvathipuram-Manyam districts with a total of 398, moderate anaemic pregnant women count was 340, 29 and 75 in the respective districts. However, the current month’s severe anaemic cout is zero.

Meanwhile, out of 32,70,564 adolescent girls in the limits of 15,005 villages and ward secretariat, 15,85,673 girls have undergone tests and 11,22,553 girls were reported as anaemic. A total of 6,52,797 anaemic adolescents received de-worming medicines, the survey stated.

