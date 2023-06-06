Home Cities Vijayawada

Toilet ‘scam’: YSRC workers try to lay siege to TDP MLA house, seek probe 

YSRC Kondepi in-charge Varikuti Ashok Babu tried to march to the residence of the MLA demanding an explanation on the misappropriation of funds in the construction of toilets. 

Published: 06th June 2023 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Kondepi of Prakasam district as the YSRC workers tried to lay siege to the residence of local MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, alleging a major scam in the construction of toilets in the constituency during the previous TDP regime. 

The YSRC alleged that under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Janmabhoomi Committees formed by the previous TDP government had swindled huge sums of money sanctioned for construction of toilets for the poor in the constituency. 

The ruling party leaders claimed that out of the 25,000 washrooms sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission for Kondepi constituency, members of the Janmabhoomi Committee, headed by Veeranjaneya Swamy, constructed only 10,000 toilets. 

YSRC Kondepi in-charge Varikuti Ashok Babu tried to march to the residence of the MLA demanding an explanation on the misappropriation of funds in the construction of toilets. 

“The MLA should be thoroughly investigated to ascertain if he has been involved in any other scam. A probe needs to carried out in rest of the 174 constituencies also to check how much money the TDP must have swindled on the pretext of helping the poor,” Ashok remarked.

When the TDP MLA tried to come out of his residence, he was taken into police custody. TDP leaders alleged YSRC activists mowed down Hanumayamma, wife of TDP SC Cell leader in the constituency Sudhakar, with a tractor leading to her death. The incident sparked tension in the constituency.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YSRC government of repeatedly subjecting Veeranjaneya Swamy to harassment for questioning the corrupt practices of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
 

India Matters

