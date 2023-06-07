Home Cities Vijayawada

Dr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya Hospital inaugurated in Vijayawada

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that medical treatment should be sought as soon as symptoms of a heart attack are detected. He lauded the hospital for state-of-the-art facilities.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned heart surgeon and Padmasri awardee Dr A Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that every heartbeat is precious and everyone be aware of heart diseases. He inaugurated the newly established Dr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that medical treatment should be sought as soon as symptoms of a heart attack are detected. He lauded the hospital for state-of-the-art facilities.

Hospital head Dr PV Sivaprasad said, “For the last 18 years we have been providing better cardiac treatments to the people of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and so far more than  20,000 cath procedures, more than 6,000 open heart surgeries, complex angioplasties and bypass surgeries were successfully performed by expert doctors.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VijayawadaDr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya Hospital
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp