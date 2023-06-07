Dr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya Hospital inaugurated in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned heart surgeon and Padmasri awardee Dr A Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that every heartbeat is precious and everyone be aware of heart diseases. He inaugurated the newly established Dr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that medical treatment should be sought as soon as symptoms of a heart attack are detected. He lauded the hospital for state-of-the-art facilities.

Hospital head Dr PV Sivaprasad said, “For the last 18 years we have been providing better cardiac treatments to the people of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and so far more than 20,000 cath procedures, more than 6,000 open heart surgeries, complex angioplasties and bypass surgeries were successfully performed by expert doctors.”

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned heart surgeon and Padmasri awardee Dr A Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that every heartbeat is precious and everyone be aware of heart diseases. He inaugurated the newly established Dr Shiva Prasad Hrudayalaya in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna Gokhale said that medical treatment should be sought as soon as symptoms of a heart attack are detected. He lauded the hospital for state-of-the-art facilities. Hospital head Dr PV Sivaprasad said, “For the last 18 years we have been providing better cardiac treatments to the people of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and so far more than 20,000 cath procedures, more than 6,000 open heart surgeries, complex angioplasties and bypass surgeries were successfully performed by expert doctors.”