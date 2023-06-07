Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Parents can help strengthen foundational literacy’

Stating that language and mathematics should be taught to the children at a foundational level, Kumar reasoned that the development of a student is possible when the foundation is strong.

School students taking part in Jan Bhagidari state-level workshop conducted in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Foundational literacy can be improved with the participation of parents and social service organizations by following the National Education Policy-2020 and training children in painting, storytelling, calligraphy and other activities, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar opined as he attended the Janbhagidari State-level workshop conducted in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

In the run up to the G20 fourth Education Working Group Meeting scheduled to be held in Pune, the Ministry of Education is organising Janbhagidari events on the theme of Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) especially in the context of blended learning to create awareness among students, teachers and parents on India’s G20 Presidency and the National Education Policy-2020.

The commissioner participated as chief guest in the foundational literacy and numerical exhibition organised by the Department of School Education at Siddhartha College Auditorium and also flagged off the Janbhagidari rally.

