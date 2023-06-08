‘Chat Bot’ to help cops trace missing phones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to improve the services being offered by the police department, the NTR district police launched a dedicated portal ‘Chat Bot’ to receive complaints from the public over lost and missing mobile phone complaints and to alert nearby police during panic situations.

The district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated the two special dedicated facilities on Wednesday and asked people to make use of the facilities. The High Alert app was developed by MSM technologies pvt ltd.

Speaking to TNIE, Rana explained that the portal allows anyone to raise a complaint from anywhere in the district jurisdiction without approaching the police station.

“In order to lodge a complaint to find a lost mobile, the complainant must send a ‘Hi’ message to the police on 9440627057 through WhatsApp. Following which, the complainant will receive an automated response with a QR code and link. Clicking on the link will redirect the complainant to a Google Docs portal, where details such as name and address of the complainant, the IMEI number of the lost mobile, location of the missing mobile and other details need to be furnished,” he added.

“High Alert app is designed to alert the user during an emergency situation at house or outside. A single touch will give notification to nearby police who can reach the spot using inbuilt GPS,” he added.

He further warned that legal action would be initiated against those who misuses it. DCP Moka Sattibabu and others were present.

