Municipal chief inspects revamp works in Vijayawada

He directed the officials to complete walking and cycling tracks, which are special attraction to the park.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:35 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the beautification works of the retaining park along the 1.5 km length from Kanakadurga Bridge to Ramalingeswara DP Station on Wednesday. 

Several instructions were issued to the engineering officials to inspect the works which are taken up at a cost of Rs 7 crore. He directed the officials to complete walking and cycling tracks, which are special attraction to the park.

Later, he inspected Bandar Canal and said that the civic body has removed several tons of garbage from the Eluru and Bandar canals and further appealed to the public not to use plastic and cooperate with the corporation staff. 

