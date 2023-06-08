One held in Prakasam woman’s murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: A day after Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu dashed off letters to the National Commission for SCs, National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission seeking directions to the State government to take action against those involved in the murder of a Dalit woman in Prakasam district, the police said they arrested one person in the case and are looking for three more accused.

The arrest comes hours after the DGP office released a statement that the district SP and DSP were asked to arrest the accused in the woman’s murder.

The murder took place at Ravivaripalem village in Tangutur mandal on Monday. TDP and YSRC cadres staged protests and counter protests in Kondepi on the same day. The TDP alleged that Kondal Rao mowed down Salavam Hanumayamma (51), an SC, with a tractor as she participated in the protest against the YSRC. Her husband S Sudhakar Rao is TDP SC cell leader, while Hanumayamma was an Anganwadi teacher.

SP Malika Garg on Wednesday said the accused included Savalam Kondal Rao alias Yedukondalu, Savalam Mahesh, Savalam Ramanamma alias Rama Devi and Savalam Adi Lakshmi. Of them, Kondal Rao was arrested. Kondal Rao and Sudhakara Rao were involved in disputes since 2007.

The police are probing the case from conspiracy angle, the SP added.

