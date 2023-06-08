Home Cities Vijayawada

One held in Prakasam woman’s murder case

Her husband S Sudhakar Rao is TDP SC cell leader, while Hanumayamma was an Anganwadi teacher.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: A day after Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu dashed off letters to the National Commission for SCs, National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission seeking directions to the State government to take action against those involved in the murder of a Dalit woman in Prakasam district, the police said they arrested one person in the case and are looking for three more accused. 

The arrest comes hours after the DGP office released a statement that the district SP and DSP were asked to arrest the accused in the woman’s murder.

The murder took place at Ravivaripalem village in Tangutur mandal on Monday. TDP and YSRC cadres staged protests and counter protests in Kondepi on the same day. The TDP alleged that Kondal Rao mowed down Salavam Hanumayamma (51), an SC, with a tractor as she participated in the protest against the YSRC. Her husband S Sudhakar Rao is TDP SC cell leader, while Hanumayamma was an Anganwadi teacher.

SP Malika Garg on Wednesday said the accused included Savalam Kondal Rao alias Yedukondalu, Savalam Mahesh, Savalam Ramanamma alias Rama Devi and Savalam Adi Lakshmi. Of them, Kondal Rao was arrested. Kondal Rao and Sudhakara Rao were involved in disputes since 2007. 
The police are probing the case from conspiracy angle, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp