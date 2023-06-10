Home Cities Vijayawada

50 experts to take part in dialogue by SRM University-AP

More than 50 professionals from the industry and leading practitioners from the social sector will participate in the dialogue to address the foreseen challenges in higher education.

Published: 10th June 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University-AP

SRM University-AP (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will organise an Industry-Academia Dialogue on Saturday with an objective to align the curricula to global standards for achieving academic excellence.The University aims to revamp its educational programmes in line with the guidelines set forth by the National Education Policy (NEP) and to cultivate and enhance high levels of technological and social skills within the digital era’s present and future workforce.  

More than 50 professionals from the industry and leading practitioners from the social sector will participate in the dialogue to address the foreseen challenges in higher education and recalibrate the varsity’s curriculum.Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (a Govt of India Enterprise Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways) MD Dilip Gupta Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation MD V Vinod Kumar will be the guests of honour for the event.

Industry and academia professionals from companies such as TCS, Infosys, Cisco, Service Now, Nectar Lifesciences, Premas Life Sciences, Novozymes South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Noida International Airport, Tech Mahindra Ltd, L&T, Mindtree, Intel, Axis Capital, Ola Electric Technologies, Efftronics, and SRM Tech will join the resourceful conclave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRMSRM University-AP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp