50 experts to take part in dialogue by SRM University-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will organise an Industry-Academia Dialogue on Saturday with an objective to align the curricula to global standards for achieving academic excellence.The University aims to revamp its educational programmes in line with the guidelines set forth by the National Education Policy (NEP) and to cultivate and enhance high levels of technological and social skills within the digital era’s present and future workforce.

More than 50 professionals from the industry and leading practitioners from the social sector will participate in the dialogue to address the foreseen challenges in higher education and recalibrate the varsity’s curriculum.Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (a Govt of India Enterprise Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways) MD Dilip Gupta Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation MD V Vinod Kumar will be the guests of honour for the event.

Industry and academia professionals from companies such as TCS, Infosys, Cisco, Service Now, Nectar Lifesciences, Premas Life Sciences, Novozymes South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Noida International Airport, Tech Mahindra Ltd, L&T, Mindtree, Intel, Axis Capital, Ola Electric Technologies, Efftronics, and SRM Tech will join the resourceful conclave.

