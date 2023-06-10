‘Chatbot’ logs 150 complaints in two days in AP

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-launched helpline ‘Chatbot’ meant for registering grievances on missing or lost mobile phones has been getting a good response with more than 150 complaints reported in the past two days. It may be noted that the NTR district police launched this dedicated helpline in order to create a platform for the people to lodge their grievances regarding missing or stolen mobile phones without visiting the police station.

Speaking to TNIE, the NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata said, "Lodging a missing or lost mobile phone complaint was a herculean task in the past as the complainant had to visit MeeSeva centre to lodge a complaint, where the application would reach the concerned police station after 24 hours. With a dedicated Chatbot in place, the percentage of mobile phones recovery would increase compared to previous years.” The CP inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday. In addition, he launched another mobile application ‘High Alert’ for the people to alert the cops during any emergency.

The helpline number 9440627057 was attached to Vijayawada cybercrime police wing where all the complaints will be examined by a team that would trace the mobile phones using the IMEI number and last location. “Once the location of the mobile phone is traced, police will recover it and hand it over to the complainant,” said the CP Kanthi Rana.

Speaking to TNIE, the CP stated that over 150 complaints were received in just two days and that they were being verified by a team. He also said that the helpline staff have been working round-the-clock to ensure all the complaints get registered in the Union government’s website www.ceir.gov.in, which traces and tracks the location of the mobile phone in association with the Department of Telecom (DoT) and Center for Development Telematics (CDOT).

