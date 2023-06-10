Home Cities Vijayawada

People warned of unauthorised scouts and guides organisations in AP

The Hindustan Scouts and Guides claiming to be State Association and established in Andhra Pradesh is one such fake association.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Babu said that some unauthorised organisations, claiming to be actively involved in scouts and guides activities in schools and colleges of Andhra Pradesh state, are duping unemployed youths by offering jobs as scouts and guides teachers.

The Hindustan Scouts and Guides claiming to be State Association and established in Andhra Pradesh is one such fake association.He further informed that there is only one organisation permitted by the government, namely, Bharat Scouts and Guides. AP association affiliated to National Association, New Delhi.

