Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials told to focus on land rights survey

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Commissioner (Projects) of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) KV Satyavathi and zonal commissioner M Krishna conducted surprise inspections at all the secretariats in division 6 and 18 under Circle-3 of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday.

On this occasion, inspection registers, attendance registers, response registers and records of various welfare schemes in the secretariats were examined. She instructed the staff to focus specifically on the SDG survey, land rights survey, and AP seva portal, and implement the suggested action plan. Later, a comprehensive review was held on the civic services and welfare schemes implemented in the secretariats.

She further directed the officials to expedite the clearance of Spandana, Jaganannaku Chebudham complaints, Nadu-Nedu work developments and the collection of property tax and user charges. The additional commissioner advised them to be committed to the services provided to the people and to deliver the tax collection targets set for them within the time frame. Zonal Commissioner-3 has assigned the amenities secretaries to regularly monitor the construction works of Jagananna Colony layouts.

Additional Commissioner Satyavathi said that as part of the secretariat’s door-to-door programme, GSWS will be held on the 13th in the 18th division.

