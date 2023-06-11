Home Cities Vijayawada

Shakambari festivities to be held from July 1 to 3

Published: 11th June 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day ‘Shakambari Devi’ festivities will be celebrated at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from July 1 to 3, said the temple executive officer Darbamulla Brahmaramba.

Addressing media here at the temple on Saturday, the EO said the three-day annual ritual is celebrated in the month of Ashada to propitiate the Goddess Kanaka Durga for abundant rains, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables.

She said elaborate arrangements will be made for the devotees to take part in the festivities, where the presiding deity Kanaka Durga will be decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshipped as Sri Shakambari Devi. The festival will span from Ashadha Shukla Paksha Trayodashi to Purnima. Not just the Sanctum of Santorum, the entire temple will also be decorated with varieties of vegetables and fruits, she added.

On July 1, the priests will perform traditional rituals like vigneswara puja, punyavachanam, akhanda deeparadhana, ankurarpanam, vastu homam, and kalasa sthapana. On July 3, saptashati and mahavidya recitations, along with homam, will be performed from 8 am. At 4 pm, moola mantra havana, mandapa puja, harathi, mantra pushpam and prasada distribution will take place. “Special prasadam ‘Kadambam’ prepared from vegetables and fruits will be given to devotees,” EO Bramarambha said.

Stating that interested devotees to donate vegetables and fruits to the temple, Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said devotees can present ‘Ashada Saare’ to the Goddess Kanaka Durga on the occasion of Ashada month as a part of the ritual.

The officials said around 5,000 devotees from Telangana will offer Golden Bonams to the presiding deity on July 14 after taking a procession. “Aa group of devotees from Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jathara Bonala Utsavala Ummadi Devalaya Uregimpu Committee from Hyderabad will offer ‘bonam’ and silk robes to the presiding goddess on July 14,” said the officials.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

