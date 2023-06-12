Four held for misbehaving with female boxing coach, assistant in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of six youngsters attacked a female boxing coach and her assistant in a hotel opposite Andhra Loyola College on Saturday night. The duo had arrived in the city to attend a State Boxing Championship at Loyola.

The six men, allegedly drunk, misbehaved with the woman, Guduru Ramya from Vanukuru village in Krishna district, when she was leaving her hotel room. When she resisted them, they attacked her. The gang hit Ramya’s assistant, Vinay, with a glass at the reception after he intervened. The hotel staff rushed to the spot and handed over the youngsters to the police.

The police said the six accused had come to the city to attend a marriage. They thought the coach was a waiter and mistreated her. When she lashed out at them, an altercation broke out between them. Four accused have been taken into custody and the rest will be arrested soon, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: A group of six youngsters attacked a female boxing coach and her assistant in a hotel opposite Andhra Loyola College on Saturday night. The duo had arrived in the city to attend a State Boxing Championship at Loyola. The six men, allegedly drunk, misbehaved with the woman, Guduru Ramya from Vanukuru village in Krishna district, when she was leaving her hotel room. When she resisted them, they attacked her. The gang hit Ramya’s assistant, Vinay, with a glass at the reception after he intervened. The hotel staff rushed to the spot and handed over the youngsters to the police. The police said the six accused had come to the city to attend a marriage. They thought the coach was a waiter and mistreated her. When she lashed out at them, an altercation broke out between them. Four accused have been taken into custody and the rest will be arrested soon, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });