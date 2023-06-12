Home Cities Vijayawada

One killed as car rams into motorcycle in Vijayawada

However, expressing his condolence, the MLC said that he will support the deceased’s family and bear medical aid of the injured.

Published: 12th June 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A car went amok and hit a motorcycle killing a man and injuring another on BRTS road in Vijayawada district during the wee hours of Sunday morning. While the locals alleged that the car belongs to a close aide of MLC Mohammad Ruhullah, the police denied of such allegations.

According to Gunadala circle inspector P Krishna Mohan, the deceased Lakshman, who earns money by commuting passengers on his bike, was carrying Srinivas from bus stand to Ramavarappadu on Sunday. When the bike reached Kendriya Vidyalayam on BRTS road, a car knocked down the vehicle killing Lakshman on the spot.

When the locals rushed to the spot to aid the injured, the driver reportedly removed the MLC sticker and fled the scene.Making it clear that the car does not belong to any MLC, the circle inspector told TNIE that the vehicle was registered under the name of Sk Nagina and the car was driven by her brother Sk Zameer Basha, who is going to Currency Nagar from Ajith Singh Nagar.

Responding to the incident, YSRC MLC Mohammad Ruhullah told TNIE that the person, who drove the car, is also YSRC leader. The MLC car pass given to the driver was expired long back, he added. However, expressing his condolence, the MLC said that he will support the deceased’s family and bear medical aid of the injured. He clarified that MLC passes are used only for his cars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VijayawadaMLC Mohammad Ruhullah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp