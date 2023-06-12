One killed as car rams into motorcycle in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A car went amok and hit a motorcycle killing a man and injuring another on BRTS road in Vijayawada district during the wee hours of Sunday morning. While the locals alleged that the car belongs to a close aide of MLC Mohammad Ruhullah, the police denied of such allegations.

According to Gunadala circle inspector P Krishna Mohan, the deceased Lakshman, who earns money by commuting passengers on his bike, was carrying Srinivas from bus stand to Ramavarappadu on Sunday. When the bike reached Kendriya Vidyalayam on BRTS road, a car knocked down the vehicle killing Lakshman on the spot.

When the locals rushed to the spot to aid the injured, the driver reportedly removed the MLC sticker and fled the scene.Making it clear that the car does not belong to any MLC, the circle inspector told TNIE that the vehicle was registered under the name of Sk Nagina and the car was driven by her brother Sk Zameer Basha, who is going to Currency Nagar from Ajith Singh Nagar.

Responding to the incident, YSRC MLC Mohammad Ruhullah told TNIE that the person, who drove the car, is also YSRC leader. The MLC car pass given to the driver was expired long back, he added. However, expressing his condolence, the MLC said that he will support the deceased’s family and bear medical aid of the injured. He clarified that MLC passes are used only for his cars.

