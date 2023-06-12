Ramraj Cotton opens 250th store on 40th anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati inaugurated a new store of Ramraj Cotton in Vijayawada on Sunday. The founder chairman of the company was also present. This was the 40-year-old enterprise’s 250th store in the country.

Tollywood actor Venkatesh congratulated the management on the new store and said Ramraj Cotton has brought back our dhoti tradition. He added that more youngsters and public are opting for dhotis due to the efforts of the company. Further, he hoped to inaugurate the 1,000th store of Ramraj Cotton.

Ramraj Cotton specialises in manufacturing 2,500 varieties of authentic dhotis. A home-grown ‘Swadeshi’ brand that was launched in 1983, Ramraj Cotton is one of the largest manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of dhotis, shirts, knitwear, fabrics, and kids and women’s wear in South India.

Over four decades, the company has protected the interests of more than 50,000 weaver families and has created employment for over 15,000 families across South India.

