‘Eradicating child labour is a social responsibility’

Informing that the task force committee conducted a special drive to identify child labourers in the NTR district, the collector said that so far 23 cases have been registered.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eradicating child labour is a social responsibility and people should give their efforts in making the district child labour-free, said NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Monday. The collector participated as a chief guest to a special programme to mark World Day Against Child Labour, organised by Woman and Child Welfare department along with Forum for Child Rights, Vasavya Mandali and other voluntary organisations on the premises of Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that they are conducting inspections across the district from June 1 to June 30 by deploying a task force committee. 

Collector S Dilli Rao interacting with a youth who was rescued from child labour at Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday I Prasant Madugula

Informing that the task force committee conducted a special drive to identify child labourers in the NTR district, the collector said that so far 23 cases have been registered. “Two of them, who are working in automobile sector, and the people who employ child labourers in the hazardous automobile sector have been prosecuted,” he said. 

Collector Dilli Rao further appealed to the public to inform the officials if they come across any child labourers, out-of-school children, or children in danger through Child Line 1098, Police 100/112 or Women HelpLine 181.

On the occasion, the collector released a poster to create awareness on encouraging child education (Balyam...Badiki), and a logo poster on the occasion of 25 years since the formation of Forum for Child Rights, an NGO that works for child rights.

Labor department deputy commissioner M Srimannarayana, ICDS project director K Umadevi, DMHO M Suhasini, CWC chairperson K Suwartha, and others were present.

