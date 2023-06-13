Operation Svechha Phase-2: As many as 326 children, including 37 girls, rescued

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour observed, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday unveiled a poster against child labour.

The AP CID is observing June month as the action month against child labour and conducting Operation Svechha Phase-II from June 1 to June 30 in coordination with local police and all stakeholder departments across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, CID chief and additional director general of police N Sanjay said that this operation is a continuation of the Operation Svechaa phase-1. “During phase-I, the CID had made significant efforts to rescue children, which received appreciation from the government,” he added.

He further informed that since the commencement of Operation Svechaa Phase-II, a total of 326 children have been rescued, including 289 boys, 37 girls, 45 children have been sent to childcare homes across the state, and 281 children reunited with their parents.

Special control room has been set up for Operation Svechha Phase-II, led by KGV Sarita, SP CID Women Protection Cell. The control room is responsible for tracking the number of children rescued from the child labour system and monitoring the process of handing them over to their parents or placing them in care homes with the assistance of district officials.

Labour department deputy commissioner A Ganeshan, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation state programme director Francis Thambi, Bachpan Bachao Andolan state coordinator Tirupati Rao and others were present.

