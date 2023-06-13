Home Cities Vijayawada

Vidya Kanuka kits distributed to 1.15 lakh pupils in NTR 

Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy, DEO CV Renuka, Samagra Shiksha additional project director G Maheshwara Rao and others were present.

Published: 13th June 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students with Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at a government school in Visakhapatnam I G Satyanarayana

Students with Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at a government school in Visakhapatnam I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector S Dilli Rao said that education is the only way to move from the status quo to a higher status. The funds, schemes, facilities and opportunities that the state government is spending today on the education sector should be taken advantage of to keep the future society at the highest level.

He handed over the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students at Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Municipal Corporation High School (AKTPMCHS) of Satyanarayanapuram in the limits of Vijayawada Central Constituency on Monday, along with Vice Chairman of Planning Board and MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan (Vishnu). 

 Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the state government is providing whatever funds are required for the development of the education sector. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are being provided to 1,15,674 students in 951 schools across the district at a cost of over `23 crore on the day of school reopening.

He said that not only infrastructural facilities are being provided in schools, but also nutritious food is being provided for the physical and mental health of the students. Keeping in view of the ever-changing technology, he said that very soon necessary steps will be taken for conducting digital classes in all the schools.  

Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy, DEO CV Renuka, Samagra Shiksha additional project director G Maheshwara Rao and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Dilli Rao Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kitsAKTPMCHS
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp