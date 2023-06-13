Vidya Kanuka kits distributed to 1.15 lakh pupils in NTR 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector S Dilli Rao said that education is the only way to move from the status quo to a higher status. The funds, schemes, facilities and opportunities that the state government is spending today on the education sector should be taken advantage of to keep the future society at the highest level.

He handed over the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students at Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Municipal Corporation High School (AKTPMCHS) of Satyanarayanapuram in the limits of Vijayawada Central Constituency on Monday, along with Vice Chairman of Planning Board and MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan (Vishnu).

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the state government is providing whatever funds are required for the development of the education sector. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are being provided to 1,15,674 students in 951 schools across the district at a cost of over `23 crore on the day of school reopening.

He said that not only infrastructural facilities are being provided in schools, but also nutritious food is being provided for the physical and mental health of the students. Keeping in view of the ever-changing technology, he said that very soon necessary steps will be taken for conducting digital classes in all the schools.

Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy, DEO CV Renuka, Samagra Shiksha additional project director G Maheshwara Rao and others were present.

