Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects sanitation works in city 

Stating that special focus has been laid on sanitation management, the commissioner appealed to the residents to cooperate in keeping the city clean.

Published: 13th June 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Pundkar

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the sanitation works in 10th and 11th divisions of the city on Monday. On the occasion, he instructed the staff to maintain hygiene at all roads and junctions. He inspected the sanitation works being done at Patamata Junction, Pantakaluva Road, Karanam Gari Bazaar, Kakatiya Road and Fun Time Road along with the officials. 

The staff was instructed to collect wet and dry garbage separately at every house on Patamata Junction and Pantakaluva Road. He inquired the locals about the time of garbage collection by the sanitation workers of VMC at  Karanam Gari Bazaar, Kakatiya Road and Fun Time Road areas. 

Stating that special focus has been laid on sanitation management, the commissioner appealed to the residents to cooperate in keeping the city clean.

He further said, “We are carrying out works such as siltation of drains, removal of wild plants, bleaching, fogging etc., regularly,” and added “ Keeping in mind the upcoming rainy season, steps have been taken to remove the garbage in small and large drains.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMCSwapnil Dinakar Pundkar
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp