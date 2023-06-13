VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects sanitation works in city 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the sanitation works in 10th and 11th divisions of the city on Monday. On the occasion, he instructed the staff to maintain hygiene at all roads and junctions. He inspected the sanitation works being done at Patamata Junction, Pantakaluva Road, Karanam Gari Bazaar, Kakatiya Road and Fun Time Road along with the officials.

The staff was instructed to collect wet and dry garbage separately at every house on Patamata Junction and Pantakaluva Road. He inquired the locals about the time of garbage collection by the sanitation workers of VMC at Karanam Gari Bazaar, Kakatiya Road and Fun Time Road areas.

Stating that special focus has been laid on sanitation management, the commissioner appealed to the residents to cooperate in keeping the city clean.

He further said, “We are carrying out works such as siltation of drains, removal of wild plants, bleaching, fogging etc., regularly,” and added “ Keeping in mind the upcoming rainy season, steps have been taken to remove the garbage in small and large drains.”

