Officials told to inspect Rivas canal works in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the drainage system at the railway bridge near Rajiv Gandhi Park in the city on Tuesday and gave several instructions to the officials. Similarly, the engineering officials were instructed to construct a design wall and said that they are taking all necessary measures for electric lights, protection wall construction and beautification.

The chief medical officer was instructed to inspect the Rivas canal next to the vehicle depot and asked them to arrange workers to remove the garbage and waste accumulated on the banks of the canal from time to time and ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.SE Rama Mohan Rao, executive engineers ASN Prasad, V Chandra Shekhar, public health officers, sanitary inspectors and other staff were present.

