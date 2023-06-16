Crack whip on illegal sale of medicines: Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inspections by the director general (DG) of the Drug Control Department are needed to address issues related to irregularities in the sale of medicines, fake and substandard medicines, and other illegal activities reported in medical shops, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said during a review meeting held in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Emphasising on the need for the Drug Control Department to work more efficiently, she urged officials to consider how technology can be used to its full extent to ensure smooth operations. The minister advised officials to be cautious in the matter of fake medicines and pay special attention on wholesale shops.“A report on the filling of vacancies for drug inspectors and other staff in the drug control department should be prepared so that it can be forwarded to the higher authorities,” she said.

Further, Rajini underscored the need to establish a regional office of the Central Government Drug Control Department in the State. A letter should be written to the Central government for the same, she noted. The minister also interacted with Kolli Raghuram Reddy, who recently took charge as the new DG of the Drug Control Department.

