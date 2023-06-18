Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagananna Suraksha programme to be organised from June 23

He said that there are 605 secretariats in the district, out of which 305 are in the urban limits and 275 are in rural areas. 

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A video conference was held from the Secretariat with all the district Collectors and Joint Collectors on Jagananna Suraksha programme, which is scheduled to be organised across the State on June 23 to July 23.   

During the conference, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao informed Chief Minister’s additional secretary Revu Mutyala Raju that a team was deployed in the district to conduct the programme. He said that there are 605 secretariats in the district, out of which 305 are in the urban limits and 275 are in rural areas. 

“Six teams would cover 286 secretariats in the city corporation limits and enquire whether the eligible people are getting benefits through the schemes,” the collector said.  Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar was also present.

