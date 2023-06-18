Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC corporators conclude study tour in North Eastern states after over two weeks

The tour concluded with a visit to Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of corporators from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), led by Venkata Satyanarayana, floor leader of the YSR Congress Party, recently concluded their study tour of several municipal corporations and municipalities in the North Eastern states. The tour, which spanned over 15 days, aimed to gather knowledge and insights on various aspects of governance, urban planning, and waste management practices.

The tour commenced on May 31, 2023, with a group of 52 corporators from different political affiliations, including the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party, accompanied by VMC staff. Their first stop was Guwahati Municipal Corporation, where the engineers of Guwahati municipal corporation explained the process of purifying water from the Brahmaputra river, supplying clean drinking water to the population of around 20 lakh.

The corporators later, visited Shillong city, where they observed the maintenance of Cherrapunjee, known for its cleanliness and hygiene. They also visited Mawlynnong, recognised as the cleanest village in Asia. The village, with a population of only 500, showcased an impressive community-led waste management system.

The delegation then travelled to Siliguri Municipal Corporation, where they inspected the bio-mining process and shared their own expertise with the officials. In Gangtok municipality, the corporators learned about the city’s strict implementation of a 100% ban on single-use plastic.

The tour concluded with a visit to Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The delegation witnessed the treatment process of the Ganga river and learned about the ongoing research on long-lasting water pipelines.

