GITAM’s 4-year UG programme good for students: SPA Director

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The New Education Policy-2020 is going to bring great changes in Indian Higher Education System, said director of school of planning and architecture, Vijayawada Dr Ramesh Srikonda, who attended as a chief guest at a programme organised by GITAM deemed to be University on their four-year UG programmes with Inter-disciplinary major and minor specializations here on Sunday.

Addressing the students gathered at the venue, Ramesh said that NEP is allowing the students to select the programmes according to their goals.Director of admissions Udaya Kumar explained the New Liberal Education Policy of GITAM University and said GITAM has constituted expert committees by inviting eminent professors from IITs, IISERs and Central Universities to revise the syllabi and to redesign UG programmes by bringing the flavour of an interdisciplinary approach.

GITAM offers fee concession at the time of admission for the students securing top ranks in the GITAM Admission Test (GAT). During the year 2022-23, about 2,945 students were given fee concessions in the name of merit scholarships worth around Rs 23.53 crore, he added.

