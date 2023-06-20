Govt mulls steps to lessen pressure on teachers: Andhra Pradesh Minister

Home Cities Vijayawada

He said 1,756 post graduates have been appointed for plus two students.

VIJAYAWADA: The government is committed to alleviate teachers’ work pressure, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asserted and explained that they are mulling over introducing various measures, including getting the Vidya Kanuka Kits delivered at schools. He stressed that almost all non-teaching responsibilities for teachers have been eliminated. 

Speaking to reporters at the Samagra Shiksha office on Monday, he highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure subject-specific teachers for students in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

“Transparent transfers of teachers were conducted in consultation with the teacher unions. Out of the 1,75,426 teachers in the State, 82,587 applied for transfer, and 52,240 teachers have been transferred based on eligibility and vacancies. This process has already relieved 98.23% of teachers, while 1.77 % (1,012 teachers) could not be relieved due to a lack of substitutes. However, the government is actively working to resolve the issue promptly,” Botcha elaborated.

He announced that 679 Mandal Education Officers (MEO-2) will be appointed based on the seniority of headmasters and transparency and said 355 MEO-1 posts are still vacant and headmasters have been granted the flexibility to apply based on seniority. 

He said 1,756 postgraduates have been appointed plus two students. “Need for a computer operator in every school has been identified and discussions to appoint qualified staff for these posts are underway. There will be more clarity on the matter soon,” he added.

