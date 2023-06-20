Opt for 4 year-honours degree programme: APSCHE V-C urges inter students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has introduced a four-year honours degree programme with a single major from this academic year 2023-24, which is in consonance with National Education Policy-2020, said Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Rama Mohan Rao.

Addressing the intermediate passed-out students at Loyola College at Fr Devaiah Auditorium in Andhra Loyola College of Vijayawada, he said that the government has been taking several reforms in the education sector with a vision.

“In every country, students are seeking to study super specialisation, and presenting three major programmes will not be useful, hence the State government has introduced the four-year honours degree programme with a single major,” he added.

Rama Mohan Rao also said that the State has witnessed an increase in placements for degree students with the State government’s initiative. In 2019, the placements were only 35,000, while in 2022 it reached 95,000 across the state, he added.

