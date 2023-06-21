Home Cities Vijayawada

10.2 kg of ganja seized, notorious smuggler held in AP

Challapalli police arrested Nani and his partner Ramki, who also bought the contraband from the key accused.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police arrested four ganja smugglers in Machilipatnam and seized 10.2 kg contraband on Monday. The arrested persons have been identified as Korra Ramdas alias Bhattu Bhai of Odisha, Manchala Kiran, Chikurthi Nani alias Beast and Kokkiligadda Ramki.

Sharing details of the case, Krishna district superintendent of police P Jashuva said R Pet circle police arrested notorious ganja smuggler Ramdas during vehicular checkings at Stambhala Cheruvu centre in Machilipatnam. They recovered five kilograms ganja and a bike from him.  

Elaborating on his modus operandi, Jashuva said Ramdas had contacts of 64 smugglers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Pune. He would transport the cannabis to his contacts and collect the remuneration personally.

Several cases have been registered against him at Taluka police station limits, Gudivada and Penamaluru. The SP added that Ramdas had been arrested by police in Rallagunta village for smuggling marijuana to Visakhapatnam. He was punished with three months of jail. Gudivada police arrested Kiran who purchased ganja from Ramdas and sold it to youngsters.

Challapalli police arrested Nani and his partner Ramki, who also bought the contraband from the key accused. Jashuva explained that Krishna district police has arrested 120 ganja smugglers over the last three months. Preventive Detention Act has been invoked against the four accused who were arrested on Monday, the SP said.

