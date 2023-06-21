Torrential rain brings down mercury levels in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The scorching temperatures that had plagued the residents of Vijayawada city for weeks were finally relieved on Tuesday as torrential rains swept across the city for more than two hours. The southwest monsoon, which had been delayed, made a grand entrance, offering respite to the people who had been experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The onset of the southwest monsoon was marked by heavy downpour that drenched Vijayawada city. Remarkably, the city managed to escape the usual problems associated with heavy rainfall, as no inundation or traffic jams were reported. But most of the roads in the city, including Gunadala, Nirmala Convent Circle, and Mother Therisa Circle, were waterlogged due to heavy rain.

The local drains facilitated the drainage of accumulated water, resulting in all the roads becoming free from water logging after the rain ceased. In some areas, the VMC officials cleared the water through motors in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, P Madhavi, a teacher said, “The intense heat had forced many residents to confine themselves indoors, fearing the oppressive sun for the past few weeks. However, today’s rainfall has brought a newfound sense of relaxation and comfort to us like other citizens of Vijayawada.”

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center disclosed that the southwest monsoon has now expanded its reach to other parts of Andhra Pradesh, indicating the possibility of its gradual spread throughout South India in the coming days.

This development follows the movement of the stalled monsoon at the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border since June 11.As the monsoon advances, it is expected to bring showers accompanied by gusty winds to various areas of AP.

